CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will help voters get to the polls by offering free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, April 2.
Rides will be free to anyone using MTD's fixed-route bus service.
ADA paratransit van service will be free for those with disabilities traveling to and from voting locations.
Free rides will apply from the start of service on Tuesday morning through 8 p.m.
MTD has offered free rides on Election Day since 2016.
For help planning a trip or to get more information, riders can call (217) 384-8188.