CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign Walgreens store briefly closed down after an employee was evaluated for possibly having COVID-19.
The employee works at the Walgreens store located at 841 Bloomington Road in Champaign. A Walgreens statement said the store was temporarily shut down Thursday evening "out of an abundance of caution", allowing cleaning to disinfect the property.
The store reopened Friday.
"When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories," the Walgreens statement said. "Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store. Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, at which time customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs."
Walgreens said it is continuing to review its policies and procedures as guidelines evolve. The company plans to adjust safety protocols when it needs to in order to make sure team members and customers stay safe.
