CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - One Champaign woman is selected to give a TEDx Talk early next year.
Mary Shores is a Champaign business owner. Shores is the President of Mid-State Collection Solutions and CEO of Mary Shores Communications. After applying to give a TEDx Talk over 170 times, she has been selected for a talk regarding debt.
Shores says, "You know this is something that a dream come true for me, I've worked on this for several years and so I really have my heart set on being on that red dot so let's hope that that happens."
Shores hopes she will be able to partake in an in-person TEDx Talk, but she won't know until January 2021. Her talk will be centered on how to communicate with people who are experiencing debt. She is one of the few debt collectors to give a TEDx Talk.
She is set to take the stage in February 2021.
