ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) — Criminal charges have been refiled against Bradley Jenkins, a former Illinois Department of Corrections employee suspected of pushing his wife to her death from a parking garage in 2019.
According to NBC affiliate KSDK, Jenkins was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury on one charge of third-degree domestic assault on April 19. Jenkins, 33, appeared in court Friday and pleaded not guilty.
The refiling comes 2 1/2 years after prosecutors initially dropped charges against the Taylorville resident because they needed more evidence.
Jenkins was arrested after the body of Allissa Martin, 27, was found on the ramp Stadium East parking garage near Busch Stadium.
Jenkins and Martin attended a Cardinals game that evening. Police said Martin's cellphone was found on the seventh floor of the parking garage and recorded video of an argument between her and Jenkins.
Police said Martin can be heard on the recording yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her face. She then dropped the phone.
Police said on the recording you hear her scream as she falls.
Police said when they got there, Jenkins was straddling her body and was "agitated and appeared to be intoxicated."
Jenkins told police he and Martin had gotten married May 22. They were at the game with coworkers on June 1 and had argued.
Police said Jenkins lied to them, including claiming he had not been on the garage roof with Martin and that they had not become physical.
KSDK reports that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office asked for no bond in the case against Jenkins, but a judge ultimately set his bond at $5,000.
Jenkins must turn over his passport to authorities and is barred from contacting Martin's relatives. He is due back in court on May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.