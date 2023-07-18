SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Chevelle will be performing at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Aug. 18.
Chevelle has achieved Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications across eight studio albums and seven number one hits, with 17 songs reaching the Top 10 on the Rock charts.
The band has sold over 5 million albums in the US, and more world-wide. Their work includes the 2002 Multi-Platinum selling genre staple "Wonder What's Next" and the 2004 Platinum selling follow-up "This Type of Thinking Could Do Us In," which debuted #8 on the Billboard Top 200.
In 2018, Chevelle released a B-sides and rarities collection entitled 12 Bloody Spies while they wrote and recorded the new album, NIRATIAS.
“We are excited to add Chevelle to an already diverse lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “From country to rock, to pop and hip hop, we feel we have built a grandstand lineup for every musical taste. We can’t wait to welcome fairgoers to the 2023 Illinois State Fair next month.”
Ticket sales for Chevelle go on sale Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at the Illinois State Fair Box Office or on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced show are on sale now as well.
Friday, August 11: Old Dominion with Alexandra Kay
Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
Saturday, August 12: An Evening with The Doobie Brothers
Tier 3 - $75 / Tier 2 - $80 / Tier 1 - $85 / SRO Track - $85 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $140
Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with Tenille Townes
Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150
Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90
Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker
Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150
Friday, August 18: Chevelle with TBA
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90
Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBA
Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.
The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs August 10-20 in Springfield.
