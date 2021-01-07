(WAND) - Due to NBC coverage of national news on Wednesday, shows that were preempted will now air at a later date.
The latest episode of Jeopardy! which was preempted Wednesday, will now air at 4:00pm Thursday in place of WAND News at 4.
An NBC special report also aired over the planned episodes of Chicago PD, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. The network says they have shifted the season moving the episodes to next week.
