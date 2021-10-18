CHICAGO (WAND) - A Chicago police officer was shot in the face when a struggle broke out at a beauty store, authorities said.
Police said the officer had responded to a disturbance at an Ulta Beauty Shop near West North Avenue and North Sheffield Avenue. A struggle between the officer and the suspect began, NBC Chicago reports, and that moved out into the parking lot, where the suspect was getting into their vehicle.
At this time, police said a second officer arrived and the suspect pulled out a gun, which was fired three times at the first officer. The second officer was able to arrest the suspect.
There were no gunshots fired by police, Supt. David Brown said. A weapon was found at the scene.
The officer who was shot suffered non-life-threatening wounds. Their exact condition is unknown, and police are still notifying the officer's family.
Brown said police were able to quickly respond because of higher patrols in the area that stemmed from calls about issues from the shopping center where this shooting happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.