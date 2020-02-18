DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Chick-fil-A coming to Decatur for one day only.
Chick-fil-A White Oaks in Springfield will bring a pop-up opportunity to Decatur. They will offer Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches, Chocolate Chunk Cookies and Waffle Potato Chips, while supplies last.
The restaurant said they have many Decatur residents who travel to their restaurant, so they wanted to bring Chick-fil-A to them for a change.
The pop-up will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at 3705 N. Water Street, which will be in the Ashley Furniture Homestore parking lot.
For more details, click here.