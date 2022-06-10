DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A young girl struck by a car in Decatur has recovered enough to return home!
A’Milyon Mollohan, 5, was hit by a car on June 8 when she was crossing the street on East Condit Street. The victim's mother heard screams and the driver taking off.
Police have not released any information about the driver.
On Friday, A'Milyon returned home and was surprised with gifts from the Decatur Fire Department.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help her after she suffered a broken femur bone in her left leg, among other injuries. She needed surgery in the aftermath. As of Friday, the campaign had raised over $1,300 out of a $3,000 goal.
