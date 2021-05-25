HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect from Hillsboro has been charged with multiple child pornography counts.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville police were assigned to a Cybertip regarding a possible crime committed online near Hillsboro. Probable cause was established for a search warrant and Andrew Collins, 31, was arrested.
Authorities said the investigation led to a identification of a child who was being exploited in Montgomery County. Police have notified the victim's family and informed them of the resources available to them.
Collins is charged with production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. The charges were filed on May 14.
SIUE police thanked assisting agencies for their help in the case, adding their efforts were instrumental in bringing justice to the victim.
