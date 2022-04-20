CHICAGO (WAND) - A Virden man is charged with disseminating child pornography, per Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Jacob R. Rogers, 34, faces charges in Macoupin County Circuit Court. Counts include three for dissemination of child pornography (Class @ felony) and six for possession of child pornography (Class 2 felony). Bond for Rogers is set at $500,000.
The dissemination charges are each punishable by six to 30 years behind bars. The possession charges are punishable by three to seven years in prison.
Rogers is scheduled to be in court on May 3.
Authorities said evidence of child pornography was found on April 14, when Raoul's investigators, with the help of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office and the Virden Police Department, conducted a search of a residence on East Lincoln Avenue in Virden. Rogers was then arrested.
“Children and their families are re-victimized each time an offender downloads, shares or views one of these horrific images,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the assistance of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Virden Police Department through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and I am committed to working with law enforcement at all levels to track down individuals who possess these horrific images.”
Prosecution in the case will be done jointly by Raoul's office and Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan Garrison.
“As we continue our work to protect children from online predators, it is vital all levels of law enforcement work together to ensure justice for victims,” Garrison said. “Sheriff Kahl and I are grateful to partner with Attorney General Raoul and his staff to prosecute this case. Our partnership has resulted in more than a half-dozen cases and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”
