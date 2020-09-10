TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A child pornography suspect who used to live in Taylorville is behind bars after authorities arrested him in Springfield.
Authorities said 64-year-old Robert T. Tobin was arrested Thursday, when Taylorville police, Illinois State Police agents the U.S. Marshals Service executed a search warrant.
In February 2020, Taylorville police began investigating Tobin on accusations of possession/distribution of child pornography. He lived in Taylorville at that time, a press release said. Police found enough evidence to obtain a court-authorized search warrant for Tobin and his apartment on Tuesday and learned he had moved to Springfield.
Taylorville police said they then contacted the Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations Unit for assistance in another jurisdiction.
Tobin faces charges of possession/distribution of child pornography in Christian County. He has been moved to the Christian County Sheriff's Office for processing.
State police are conducting a further investigation stemming from a search warrant in an unspecified different county, the release said.
"I would like to thank the State Police and the Marshals Service for their assistance," said Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler. "I would also like to thank our state's attorney, who is always guiding us in the direction we need to be able to take subjects like this off the street."
