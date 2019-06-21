DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur amphitheater leaders gave a shoutout to a girl who found money and turned it in.
According to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Facebook page, 9-year-old Mya found $160 Friday night and handed it over so the money could get back to its owner’s hands. It turned out the money belonged to Liz, her art teacher, who had returned to see if anyone had found the cash!
Theater leaders congratulated Mya for her good deed.
“Good things happen at The Devon,” the page said. “Yea for Mya!”
The amphitheater opened in the spring of 2019 on the shores of Lake Decatur.