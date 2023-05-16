DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In Illinois, there are more than 20,000 children who are in foster care at any given time, according to Lutheran Child and Family Services.
LCFS is the second-largest community-based child welfare agency in Illinois working with abused and neglected children and foster families.
"Their (foster families) job is kind of the heart of the child welfare system," said Rebecca Harley Meyer, Case Worker for LCFS.
May is National Foster Care Month. Harley Meyer said the month highlights the importance of foster families, family members, child welfare workers, and members of the community.
"It is a time to embrace and support the foster parents and foster families we have."
According to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, as of April 30, 2023, there were 548 youth in care in Macon County. There are 211 youth in Foster Care, while 333 are with a relative.
Ina Whipple is a foster parent. She started fostering a relative 2 and a half years ago.
"She was shy when she first came to our house, but now she is bouncing and is a bubble of joy."
Whipple also works as a licensing coordinator for LCFS. She hopes other people in the community will consider signing up to be a foster parent because there is a dire need.
"Macon County needs our help with kids that are in tough situations."
Foster families provide a safe, temporary home for children whose parents need time to learn new skills and address safety concerns. The majority of children who enter foster care can return to their parents.
"I'm very proud that LCFS leads the state in getting children back home safely and they remain home safely," shared LCFS President and CEO Mike Bertrand. "Our amazing foster families play a vital role in making that happen by building supportive relationships with the children's parents."
To become a foster parent, a person must be at least 21 years old. Foster parents can be married or single, can rent or own their home, can live in the city, suburbs, or rural areas, and can be working or retired.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent or get started in the process, contact LCFS at 1-800-363-LCFS (5237) or visit www.lcfs.org/foster.
