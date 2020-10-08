TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers of the Taylorville Chilifest responded Thursday to health officials' claims that the event, which led to a positive COVID-19 test result, happened against the wishes of local leaders.
As WAND-TV reported Wednesday, the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said an employee of Capital City Cornhole had tested positive for COVID-19. The person was involved in the two cornhole tournaments held at the Taylorville Greater Chamber of Commerce Chilifest during the weekend of Oct. 2-4.
Chris-Mont EMA officials referred to the positive case as a "super spreader event" and asked attendees to monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms. They also told WAND-TV organizers ignored guidance from Taylorville, Christian County, the EMA and the Christian County Health Department and, when the Christian County Health Department did not approve food vendors, got around it by having a licensed kitchen make chili with food served individually from a refrigerated truck.
The EMA claimed it did not see evidence of social distancing or masks being enforced at Chilifest.
A Thursday press release from the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce said organizers did encourage Chilifest attendees to wear masks. Masks were handed out free of charge and hand sanitizer stations were placed on the grounds and visitors were "constantly reminded" to bring their own folding chairs with them to Chilifest.
"Many additional precautions were taken for vendor areas, pageant participants and more," the Chamber's release said. "Chilifest officials expected adults and families to make their own choices when it came to wearing masks and social distancing. The Christian County Health Department did not ask the Chilifest Committee to become 'enforcers' of mask-wearing or social distancing."
In terms of planning for the event, organizers said the Chamber handed in an eight-page protocol for how the event would be held it confirm it followed state and federal health guidelines two weeks before Chilifest. They claim they were told what they submitted "was sufficient for the event to be held."
"Further, Taylorville city leaders allowed streets around the Square to be blocked off, and were kept abreast of the plans the Chamber Chilifest Committee were making to hold the event," Chamber leaders said.
Officials went on to explain how chili was served during Chilifest.
"The Greater Taylorville Chamber did not do an 'end run' around the Christian County Health Department regarding the sale of cold chilli by the quart via two drive-thru lanes. It was not allowed to be eaten on site," the release said. "The Health Department was notified weeks ahead that this would occur, when the Chilifest Committee decided not have large numbers of people waiting for chilli cooked on site to sold by the bowl. The only ready-to-eat food served during Chilifest, were the 2 food trucks already holding food permits, that both the Health Department and the Chamber Chilifest Committee allowed on the square during the event."
Chamber officials also pointed out Capital City Cornhole received conflicting information from the testing center about the positive COVID-19 case. A Thursday Facebook post from the organization said a tournament participant was first given a positive result before the testing center backtracked and told them it was negative. They were then told it was indeed positive after another phone call.
When the person called the testing center back, the organization said the center told them the conflicting information was their fault because two people in the system had the same last name.
Different Facebook posts from Capital City Cornhole said other weekend Chilifest participants tested negative for COVID-19.
Their Facebook post indicated the results received from the COVID-19 testing center, after a participant in the tournament who was tested, were first given a "positive" result, then the testing center backtracked and said it was "negative", then called back again saying it was indeed "positive."
The Facebook post added that when the person tested called the testing center back, they admitted it was their fault due to 2 different people in their system having the same last name.
Additional postings on the Capital City Corn Hole Facebook page indicated other participants in their weekend event at Chilifest all tested negative.
The Chamber ended its release with commentary about when people should be tested for the virus.
"The Chamber echoes the guidelines issued by the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency, which encourages you to wait to be tested if you are not showing symptoms," leaders said. "Waiting 5 to 7 days from your last date of exposure allows for an incubation period of COVID, and if you test sooner than 5 days you may test negative despite having the virus."
The EMA said it is still going with the positive test result involving the cornhole employee because the testing facility informed the person they were positive.
EMA officials added they were not aware of the eight-page protocol the Chamber said it submitted. They said the Chamber promised it would enforce social distancing and masks and did not see any evidence of those safety steps taken in pictures of the event.
Finally, the EMA said the Chamber was told four times it did not have the blessing to have Chilifest and should not have held the event.
Christian County Chairwoman Becky Edwards told WAND-TV the county approved of Chilifest organizers using the courthouse lawn, and added this means the county should take some responsibility for what happened.
Edwards said the Chamber and county never had a real conversation about COVID-19 concerns related to Chilifest or the event. Approving the courthouse lawn was just an agenda item, she said, and she now believes the two sides should have had a bigger conversation.
Edwards is encouraging everyone to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
