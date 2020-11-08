Panama, Ill. (WAND) - The Chris-Mont Emergency Agency is reporting a train derailment that occurred Sunday morning.
At approximately 6:46 a.m., the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District responded to a Norfolk and Southern train loaded with coal derailed at the southern end of Depot Street. Chris-Mont EMA said 24 cars were thrown off the track. There were no injuries reported.
Shoal Creek Fire Protection District will remain on scene as the cleanup continues under the direction of Norfolk Southern/Hulcher Services, Inc.
EMA said the area is very congested with heavy equipment and limited roadway access to the scene. You are asked to avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.