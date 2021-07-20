CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County undersheriff and former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett received an honor from the Christian County Sheriff for his recent life-saving actions.
Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp gave a tribute to Undersheriff Howard Buffett. He explained Buffett was on a humanitarian mission in early July along the U.S./Mexico border when he encountered a 27-year-old woman who was unresponsive due to extreme heat.
Buffett, a retired law-enforcement officer, offered immediate aid to stabilize the woman until she was airlifted to a local medical center.
"People believe that police officers are out here to throw people into jail, that's not true. We are here to help people. We are out here to save people's lives," said Kettelkamp.
Kettelkamp said Buffett has not only saved that woman's life, but also lives in Christian County. He said Buffett has invested in the community with different training and tools to help with those suffering from drug addiction.
Buffett was recently recognized by the Yuma Arizona Sheriff's Office with a Life-Saving Award for his conduct.
"Undersheriff Buffet's decisive actions and selfless acts while assisting in preserving the life of Ms. Diaz are a credit to himself and the Christian County Sheriff's Office," said Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot.
The woman traveled more than 2,000 miles from her home in Chiapas, Mexico, with her younger brother when she collapsed 10 miles north of the U.S./Mexico border along the foothills of the Tinas Atlas Mountains. She suffered a heat stroke and dehydration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.