CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A pipeline to collect five million metric tons of carbon dioxide, each year, could be coming to Illinois. The project would be eligible for large tax credits under the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.
But all the collected carbon dioxide has to go somewhere. The Navigator Pipeline would take CO2 from factories in midwest, and push it down a pipeline- preventing it from being released into the atmosphere. The CO2 would then be injected underground in Christian County.
"We're being used as a trash bucket for five states worth of CO2. There's only 1 pick up point in Illinois.// So what's the advantage to Illinois to being a trash bucket for five states worth of CO2," Kathleen Campbell, an organizer with the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines told WAND News.
The project would take CO2 from 30 industrial sites and inject it underground north of Taylorville. The Christian County Board has passed a six month moratorium to pause the project.
"To give the attorneys a chance to see what all the state and federal laws say, to see what we can and cannot do to protect the citizens of the county," County Chairman Matt Wells explained.
Wells, and environmental advocates, are concerned the proposed plan would inject CO2 right under and existing aquifer.
"The original plan for the carbon wells showed one of the wells going right through the middle of the aquifer. That to me is totally unacceptable. We drink that water from Decatur to Raymond, Illinois," Wells said.
"Any leak in the shale or rocks down there, it will find its way out. If it hits water- and since they are going under the aquifer that's where it would hit- it forms carbonic acid," Campbell added.
Campbell fears if there was to be a leak in the pipe, it could be a major danger for the many communities the pipeline would run through.
Wells worries Navigator plans to use eminent domain to seize farmland in the county.
"You dig a trench through farm ground, the ground settles, it causes tiles to settle, tiles don't drain- farm ground floods after farmers paid hundreds of dollars to have ground tiled," Wells explained.
Wells said right now he feels the cons simply outweigh the pros.
However, Navigator said in a press release, this cutting edge project would have major benefits for the environment.
"This agreement is a testament to two industries coming together and using their resources to pave innovative pathways toward carbon neutrality and a more sustainable future. The breadth, scale, and technical acumen of each party's platform is unmatched," said Matt Vining, Chief Executive Officer of Navigator.
A pre-hearing before the Illinois Commerce Commission is set to take place Thursday morning.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.