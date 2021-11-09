MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is inviting the public to take in Christmas lights at an upcoming event.
The holiday decor will be on display from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov, 18. People will be able to see a 28-foot-tall Old Man Winter, giant colored light bulbs, light-adorned trees and a walk-through, white-lit ornament. In addition, Santa will visit campus in a red convertible sleigh.
“We are happy to provide beautiful holiday decor after a challenging year for so many people. Sarah Bush Lincoln enjoys investing in spaces for everyone to admire,” Chris Kessler, community services representative, said.
Those who visit can take a drive-thru path that starts at the main Health Center entrance on the southwest side of the SBL campus. It will go east toward Loxa Road.
A person can tune in to a special Christmas radio station and will get candy canes, along with "reindeer food" for kids and other goodies. Outside of Nov. 18, community members can use the lighted display for family photos.
For more information, reach out to SBL Communications by calling (217)258-2420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.