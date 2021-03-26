CHESTERVILLE Ill. (WAND) - A church in Douglas County is destroyed in a early morning fire Friday.
Firefighters on scene tell WAND News crews were called at 2:10 a.m. for a report of Sunnyside Mennonite Church on fire on Route 133 in Chesterville. The Arthur Fire Chief says the fire started in the attic and is considered an accidental fire.
The Arthur Fire Chief says this is a big loss for the community saying 150 people in the area are part of the church's congregation.
Arcola, Arthur, Cooks Mill, Chesterville, Atwood and Humboldt fire departments all assisted in the church fire.
Watch on WAND Newscenter 17 Facebook live from the scene by clicking here.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.