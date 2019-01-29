DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Amaury Cook is a man of action.
If helping set up a warming center doesn't convince you, his 16 blanket donation will.
"Just seeing an opportunity where it lies was something I needed to act on," Cook said. "My involvement comes from that emerging feeling of help and providing some type of purpose."
Cook's donation to St. Peter's AME Church came at a critical time. The church is partnering with the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce to open a warming center.
Temperatures are expected to remain below zero for most of Wednesday and frostbite could occur in only a few minutes.
The church's shelter will remain open 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. Thursday.
But in order to keep things running smoothly, more volunteers are needed.
"We're at a good place, but we could always use more," said the church's pastor, Rev. Vivian Clarington. "This work is always about serving, always about helping those who are in need."
That's the lesson Cook is trying to teach his two young sons who tagged along on the donation trip.
"The community is something that may always need help," he said. "If we show them by example, actions speak louder than words."
If you would like to volunteer for a 3-4 hour shift at the shelter or donate blankets, sheets or pillows, swing by St. Peter's AME Church at 515 S Church St in Decatur or call (217) 423-5648.