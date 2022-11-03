DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur has made an agreement with the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate homes throughout the city.
The Decatur City Council has approved up to $250,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies to be used by DAH4H to rehab vacant properties in Decatur to add higher-quality housing stock.
The City will provide homes and funding and DAH4H will manage the rehabilitation.
“With Neighborhood Revitalization as one of our top priorities, this is a perfect partnership for the City of Decatur,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “There are many homes in our neighborhoods that could be eligible for rehabilitation so we are excited to see where this program takes us.”
DAH4H plans to involve DPS-61 high school trades students, Workforce Investment Solutions, Trades & Labor Council, and local contractors to complete this work.
Habitat also plans to use the houses as classrooms for students and pre-apprenticeship program participants to provide a hands-on experience.
“This is such a great opportunity for us because we have been wanting to get into rehabilitation work in addition to our new builds,” said DAH4H Executive Director Ed Smith. “Habitat can continue to get out in our community and provide more quality homes to families that really need it.”
Habitat has already started renovations to two houses: 802 W. Division St. and 1420 N. Huron St.
Upon completion the houses will be available to new home-buyers.
