DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur officials said the roads around the old Acme building, which has partially collapsed, will be closed through at least Thanksgiving.
Leaders said power lines are close to the building, so demolition must happen piece by piece. Crews began taking it down in late October after it started to collapse and had to close the area of Wabash Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for that process.
The public was warned to stay away from the area after the collapse started.
According to the city, Ameren isn't willing to shut down power lines to allow for traditional demolition because doing so would cut off power to a large area and would affect businesses such as Crossing Healthcare and Prairie Farms.
