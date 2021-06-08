BLUE MOUND, Ill (WAND)- The Blue Mound Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on May 3, at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Crews arrived at 405 S. Territim Dr. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Jeff Hadden, a neighbor who lives at 401 S. Territim Dr., had woke up during the fire and decided to take action.
Hadden described the incident to officials as; he woke up and looked out the front door and saw and smelled smoke. He then ran back towards the residence and looked around but didn't see anyone. Hadden ran around to the front of the house and saw flames coming out the side of the home. He tried to open the front door, but it was locked.
Hadden knew there were still individuals inside the residence and began pounding his fists on the side of the house and yelling for the individuals to respond.
After a couple of minutes, the individuals were awakened and ran out toward him.
The individuals included a mother, father, and child.
On June 8, the Blue Mound Police Department awarded Hadden with a Civilian Life Saving Award for his effort of heroism and bravery.
Hadden was also presented with a certificate of recognition for his effort by the Village Chief of Police.
