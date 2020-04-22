DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 has the put the world on pause, but the environment continues to press play. Reports show the climate is changing for the better.
NASA recently reported a significant reduction in air pollution over major cities. That's because people are not driving as much. Abe Scarr, with Environment Illinois, said people are commenting they can see skylines.
"Yes those things [nitrogen dioxide emissions] are down, but I think one thing to keep in mind is that it's temporary," Scarr said.
As soon as Gov. JB Pritzker lifts the stay-at-home order, the nitrogen dioxide emissions are expected to cloud over cities again. China, for example, is showing signs of air pollution making a comeback.
While people are staying indoors, Scarr hopes people will create ways to help the environment when it's time to come out.
"It is possible to solve big problems as a society," Scarr said.