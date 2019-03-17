SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The roof of the Springfield Coca-Cola plant was damaged in a fire Sunday.
Fire crews told WAND people passing by the plant saw flames shooting out of the roof of a warehouse and contacted the department.
The fire department was dispatched at 7:15 A.M. When they arrived on the scene they raised the fire to a second alarm. After deploying hoses the fire was quickly extinguished.
A patch roughly 20 feet by 20 feet was damaged in the fire.
WAND has reached out to Coca-Cola at this time but have not heard if operations are on hold.