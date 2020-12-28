(WAND)- Cocomero in Forsyth will close its doors on Jan. 14.
Cocomero opened its doors seven years ago, serving its customers' bubble tea and frozen yogurt. In recent years it added the addition of serving up healthy Korean cuisine to its menu.
The building contract is up at the end of the year and is not being renewed. Owners said they are hoping to reopen at a new location but do not know when or where this might be.
Gift cards should be used prior to the Jan. 14 closing date.
"We have greatly appreciated all of your patronage and the memories we have made together," a Facebook post from the business said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.