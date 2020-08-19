SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are seeking information about a 1999 homicide in this week's Sangamon/Menard Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.
A press release said the victim, 56-year-old Carl Dobson, was found dead in a storage area of Lincoln Towers in Springfield, where he lived. Lincoln Towers is located at 520 S. 2nd St.
Police said the homicide happened on May 17, 1999.
Law enforcement seeks public help in solving this case. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling (217)788-8427, submitting a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
A tip leading to an arrest could mean a cash reward of as much as $5,000.
