COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Memorial Airport was nominated by Civil Air Patrol’s Colonel Rickey L. Oeth, for the 2023 Frank G. Brewer Memorial Aerospace Award in the Organization Category.
The award is one of the highest awards given by CAP.
It recognizes organizations and individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of youth through aerospace activities.
Nominations are made by CAP members across the country.
The Airport was the winning submission from six Great Lake Region submissions and then went on to be selected as the National Winner.
Manager Andrew Fearn accepted the award on behalf of the Airport at the National Civil Air Patrol Conference in Bellevue, Washington.
MTO hosts an annual two weeklong encampment. Cadets are provided the opportunity to learn to fly powered aircraft, gliders, and hot air balloons.
