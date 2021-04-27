(WAND)-Coles County Sheriff James Rankin is not seeking a 3rd term.
Sheriff Rankin announced on Tuesday that he will be retiring at the end of his term in 2022.
Rankin, who has been Sheriff since 2014, has made the difficult decision with his family's best interest in mind.
Rankin states, " I feel blessed to have work with such an excellent team of correctional, law enforcement, and administrative personal. The Sheriff's position has not only been a challenging position but one of the most rewarding parts of my life. I want to thank everyone who has helped and supported this agency since I became Sheriff 7 years ago."
Rankin will continue out his duties as usual for his remaining 18 months.
