SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The final grandstand acts for the Sangamon County Fair have been announced.

Rock bands Collective Soul and Candlebox will perform Friday night, June 17.

Country artist Chris Janson will take the state Thursday, June 16.

The ITPA Truck and Tractor Pull will be on Saturday, June 18, and the Demolition Derby on Sunday the 19th.

Collective Soul is known for their hit songs “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know,” “Gel,” and “Why, Pt. 2” among others.

Fair Board President Ethan Krone said, “We are excited to welcome back Candlebox to the Sangamon County Fair, this time as an opening act for Collective Soul. It has been a few years since we have had rock bands in the grandstand so this should be a fun show”.

Some new ground acts will be available this year in addition to the petting zoo with pig races and pony rides. Chainsaw Art by Nick Smith, and Scott’s Wide World of Magic will offer several performances daily. Ground acts and the Sangamon County Fair Queen Pageant, held Wednesday, June 15th in the open pavilion, are included with fair gate admission.

Tickets for all entertainment in the grandstand are currently available for online purchase only at www.sangcofair.com. For a limited time, general admission concert tickets will be available for a discounted rate of $25 where fairgoers can choose from standing room in the arena, or seats in the stands. Full price concert tickets will be $35.

The truck and tractor pulls and demo derby are both set at an admission price of $15.

Grandstand admission does not include fair gate admission or carnival rides and will need to be purchased separately.

