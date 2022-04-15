SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Fair has announced the final acts of the grandstand lineup for the 2022 fair.
Rock bands Collective Soul and Candlebox will perform on Friday night, June 17 at the Sangamon County Fair grandstand.
Country artist Chris Janson taking the stage on Thursday, June 16.
The ITPA Truck and Tractor Pull will be on Saturday, June 18 and the Demolition Derby on Sunday the 19th .
Collective Soul is known for their hit songs “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know,” “Gel,” and “Why, Pt. 2” among others.
Candlebox's hits include “Far Behind” and “You,” from their debut, self-titled album which went on to sell more than four million copies worldwide.
Fair Board President Ethan Krone said, “We are excited to welcome back Candlebox to the Sangamon County Fair, this time as an opening act for Collective Soul. It has been a few years since we have had rock bands in the grandstand so this should be a fun show”.
Some new ground acts will be available in addition to the petting zoo with pig races and pony rides. Chainsaw Art by Nick Smith, and Scott’s Wide World of Magic will offer several performances daily. Ground acts and the Sangamon County Fair Queen Pageant, held Wednesday, June 15th in the open pavilion, are included with fair gate admission.
Tickets for all entertainment in the grandstand are currently available for online purchase only at www.sangcofair.com. For a limited time, general admission concert tickets will be available for a discounted rate of $25 where fairgoers can choose from standing room in the arena, or seats in the stands. Full price concert tickets will be $35.
The truck and tractor pulls and demo derby are both set at an admission price of $15.
Grandstand admission does not include fair gate admission or carnival rides and will need to be purchased separately. All the details can be found at www.sangcofair.com.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
