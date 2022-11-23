SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - With families preparing a feast for Thanksgiving Day, some people will not receive a hot meal. However, Springfield resident, Beth Ballinger, makes it her annual tradition to give back to those in need.
"We make sure everyone has a piece of turkey, some ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and bacon. We got rolls, cookies and even a pumpkin pie this year," said Beth Ballinger, founder of Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time.
With the help of her family and the community, she continues her third year of making the holidays special for everyone.
"For not only veterans, seniors in high rises, a few people in hotels, and also for the first time a group of young men in a sober living house," said Ballinger.
Despite the impact of inflation, community members still donated all of the food. Bellinger also mentions despite the high gas prices, volunteers are still hand delivering these home cooked meals.
"We got all we wanted for Thanksgiving. There's a lot of people out there that don't have transportation or the access to food. So, we came out of our way to transport these to them, we like meeting the people," said Ron Russwinkel, volunteer at the event.
"Either we've been there, or we could be there. So, we just like to give back. Beth is doing amazing supporting the community, and if those people don't have transportation or a way to get a good mean, we're willing to help out," said Sheneen, volunteer at the event.
After spending days in the kitchen, Ballinger says it's all worth it for her tradition of giving thanks.
"I think a lot of people have been there where they didn't know how they were going to provide a meal, I included. This way we put it all together and they can just warm it up and have a meal," said Ballinger.
If you're interested in helping out for Ballinger's next event, visit the Facebook page for more information on future events.
