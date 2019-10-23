DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - While the Decatur Park Board waits for a decision on service for the Decatur Airport, community members sent letters to support their choice for air service.
Letters were sent to the Department of Transportation about what service they'd like to see at the airport. Businesses, the Economic Development Corporation and Millikin University sent letters in favor of Skywest. Only a few letters in favor of Cape Air were sent in. Letters from Rodney Davis, the Decatur Mayor and Chamber of Commerce were also sent in favor of Skywest.
The park board voted in favor of Skywest at their Aug. 21 board meeting. This is the second time the board has tried to bring the United Airline provider to the airport.
In 2017, the park board voted to bring in Cape Air to service the airport. However, after a push from business groups they reversed their decision and chose SkyWest.
DOT decided to pick Cape Aire for the airport service. A petition was then opened by SkyWest to repeal that decision. Just days before Cape Air was set to take over, SkyWest withdrew their petition.
Cape Air's current contract ends at the end of January 2020.
Currently Cape air offers a nine passenger plane, with flights to St. Louis and Chicago.
Within the SkyWest plan, the service would offer a 50 passenger jet.