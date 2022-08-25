TAYLORVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - This community says something very important has been taken away.
"It's a pillar of our community. Whenever any sports team or school needs anything, Kroger is the one first to donate." Bruce Barry Mayor of Taylorville.
It's been almost a month since the closing of the Taylorville Kroger, issued by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
"I'm concerned, I'm very concerned about our community," said Randy Mitchelson, a concerned citizen in the Taylorville area.
Now, locals in the area want more answers on the process.
"We just want answers I guess, why it's taking so long," said Bruce Barry, Mayor of Taylorville.
The Illinois EPA issued a seal order because they found asbestos contaminated in the store at the end of July. Some say the company meant no harm.
"Do I think Kroger intentionally tried to damage their employees with asbestos? No, no," said Mitchelson.
Members of the community gathered outside of the Kroger, voicing their concerns with how this recent closure has impacted the community and employees.
"They've been displaced from their job, they've been displaced from being here. Some of them are going all the way to Decatur and other towns to keep working and some other employees aren't working," said Mitchelson.
"They have to drive that dreaded Route 48 everyday, when they have a perfectly good store right here in our own backyard," said another concerned citizen.
Mayor of Taylorville, Bruce Barry, says this rally is meant to show support. Their main goal, trying to do everything they can to help.
"We're just trying to show that our community supports our Kroger employees and our Kroger store. Whatever it is we need to do, we'll try to help them. Whether we need to talk to our legislators, talk to the EPA. I've had a few phone calls with the attorney general's office," said Mayor Barry.
Right now, the Taylorville community will continue to wait and hopes for updates soon.
"It happens to be my birthday, my wife asked me what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go for my birthday. I said I wish we could go Krogering cause we really miss Kroger," said Mayor Barry.
As of right now, there's no timeline for when the store will reopen.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved
