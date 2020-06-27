DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Saturday evening, community members will march for peace and to honor victims of gun violence.
Two organizations, Hearts of Angels and Pain 2 Peace will host the event.
The march will start at 5 p.m. at Hess Park. Participants will then make their way to the corner of Marietta and Morgan St. From there they will head to MLK Dr. and back up to Hess Park.
Schuemel Sanders, a local man that lost his daughter to gun violence will speak out at the march.
"Unity and Love. I just believe that love is taken out of this with the different race and with things going on in Black lives Matter and with gun violence, " said Sanders. "I think if we could just come together and find a solution, this would make a real impact on not just our city, but the nation."
WAND News will take you live from the event in our 6 p.m. newscast.
