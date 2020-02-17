CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Community members in central Illinois are rallying together as a baby in central Illinois continues to fight for his life.
Baby Brock was diagnosed with a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in early February. Since then, he's been in the hospital.
Since the news broke, central Illinoisans have been showing their unconditional love and support all across social media. Donation efforts have been found on their Facebook page, 'Brock Brave', all week long.
One woman, Tashauna Hammond, said when she heard the news, she immediately knew she had to offer some kind of support. She did so through a clothing line she's a part of called "Wildflower's Clothing."
"I set up a party that any commissions that I raised can be donated to them," said Hammond.
She said her husband and Brock's father, Andrew Shrick, worked together and they have known the family for more than nine years.
"I just felt so helpless for them. I just felt like I needed to do something, I wanted to do something. So what do you do?" said Hammond.
She said others in the community were there for her during a time of need, so she wanted to repay the gesture.
"The community pulled together for me and my family, so I can imagine not trying to give what we can back and give to them, too," said Hammond.
Other central Illinois and people from out of state have started collecting donations for Brock's family.
Right now, his family is living out of a hotel.
"We've had people send donations and we have no idea who they are and just everyone rallying around us has been amazing," said Brock's mother, Tristan Payne.
On Monday morning, Brock's parents shared an update on Brock's condition.
"Well, we got prelim results back and Brock has a gram-negative bacterial infection in his lungs. This is kinda a setback. His WBC went up to 38,000. His oxygen still looks great. His doctor said that he’s not worried about his lungs, heart, kidneys right now. His main focus is this infection and figuring it out. They may send in infectious disease control. If it’s not one thing it’s the next, two steps forward and three steps back."