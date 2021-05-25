CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign company is making signs to honor the memory of fallen police officer Chris Oberheim.
The owner of the business started by making 30 of these signs for Oberheim's family and friends. After seeing all of the support, he and his staff made more, and so far, they have sold and donated at least 250.
"We kind of all banded together and said what can we do," said owner Ross Combes.
Each sign has a cost of $25. From that, $15 of each sale will go directly to the Oberheim family. Combs said he wanted to show support for the fallen officer, but also wanted the signs to show support for men and women in law enforcement.
"Everyone who is coming in to get them is sharing stories about why they are buying them," said Combes. "I think the general consensus is, hey, we need to back the blue."
The company's goal is to make at least 1,000 signs so $15,000 can be donated to the family. There will be 500 available Wednesday for the public to purchase.
Because of material being scarce, Combes said Signarama teamed up with It's a Wrap in Champaign to help with items needed to make the signs.
The signs say "Oberheim 703" and "BACK THE BLUE." To learn more about Signarama or to find out how to buy a sign, click here.
