SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Diocese of Springfield has canceled all Confirmation and First Holy Communion masses due to virus concerns.
In a Monday update, the Diocese said the decision came from Bishop Thomas Paprocki "out of concern for the physical well-being of the people under his care".
Leaders said even two weeks of cancellations throws the schedule very out of balance, forcing them to completely rethink the next steps. They said a schedule will be re-established after a future "all clear" is given.
On Saturday, Paprocki announced Catholics within the Diocese of Springfield no longer were obligated to attend Mass during the COVID-19 outbreak. People were still encouraged to attend.
All schools in the Diocese were ordered closed for the week of March 16 in response to virus concerns.