Springfield Alderman have been demanding a copy of the Center For Public Safety Management report for weeks. The consultant was hired to review the city's Fire Department, and make suggestions for how to improve operations moving forward.
The 219 page report reviews everything from the Fire Department's training and protocols, to maintenance of its engines and staffing.
"What we're hoping to get out of it is how do we, a pathway or a different approach for how we look at the future- that's what its all about," Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder told WAND News.
The reports suggests improving training and plans for replacing gear- to ensure fire fighters are ready for any emergency.
"We want the newest equipment to give them the resources, and we have provided that thanks to our residents, our taxpayers- they funded it to the Class 1 level," Mayor Langfelder added.
The CPSM report also included suggestions for relocating fire houses and where staff could be reduced.
But Springfield Firefighter Union, Local #37, said these ideas will not solve the overtime issue, up for discussion at city council Monday night.
"We're roughly 27 people down right now from what's been budgeted. If you add 15 or 20 its not hard to figure out that adding 10 people right now is great- I'm all for the addition-- but its not going to make a difference in the overtime," Vince Zummo, Local #37 President, told WAND News.
Zummo said the union is crunching numbers- and with more than a dozen retirements expected this year, overtime will likely double unless more firefighters are hired.
"You can only do so much with less before you just can't do it anymore. And we're reaching that point. We really need to talk about building up the fire department going forward- not cutting it back," Zummo explained.
But that is exactly what the mayor is considering. The consultant report suggests shutting down engines in the city, eliminating Battalion Safety Officers or closing a station all together.
"At this fork in the road so to speak where we need to make these important decisions that will impact future generations," Mayor Langfelder explained.
The Springfield Fire Department budget will be discussed in a workshop meeting Monday night. WAND News will bring you the latest in this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.