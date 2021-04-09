SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted felon was arrested and accused of having a gun in Springfield.
Jeremy Banks, 30, was arrested Thursday around 8:10 p.m.
The Springfield Police Department got information Banks was armed with a gun.
Officers found him on a porch in the 1700 block of Matheny Avenue. When officers approached Banks, they said he tried to run.
Officers were able to take him into custody and said a loaded gun was found on him.
Banks was arrested for unlawful possession of weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm – no FOID, and resisting arrest. He is currently in custody at the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
