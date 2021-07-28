URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -A convicted felon found to possess a firearm and drugs has been sentenced to prison.
Quintez Turner, 41, was found by U.S. District Court Judge Colin S. Bruce to have an extensive criminal history that appropriately led to him being classified as a career offender. He was charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, possessing heroin with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
He was sentenced Wednesday to 24 1/2 years in prison.
Authorities said the government presented evidence of his involvement in the distribution of drugs within the Central District of Illinois and of his history of violence.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Champaign Street Crimes Task Force and the Champaign Police Department.
