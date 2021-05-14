DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -The 19-year-old victim from Thursday's Danville shooting has been identified.
The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim as 19-year-old Troy J. Coe of Danville, Illinois.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated that Coe’s family has been notified.
An autopsy of Coe's body has been scheduled for Friday.
Police said they responded at 3:06 p.m. Thursday to the Danville Grocery Store in reference to a person with a gunshot wound.
They reported finding a 19-year-old man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A second victim, who police said was a 17-year-old teen, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle. Responders took this victim to a hospital.
Police learned from witness statements a light blue colored vehicle drove past the area before someone from inside of it shot at the victims. The vehicle was last seen moving eastbound on Fairchild Street as it fled.
No suspect information was available Thursday night.
Anyone with information should call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (217)446-TIPS.
