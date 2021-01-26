DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified the person whose body was pulled from Lake Decatur on Sunday night. t.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office received a call of a body being found around 9 p.m. near the 5900 block of Apollo Drive. A deputy coroner responded at about 11:40 p.m. The case was handed over to Decatur Police.
The body is of Benjamin Lee Houser, 32, according to Macon County Coroner Michael Day.
A cause of death is pending after an autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington. The final cause of death will be set after toxicology testing and other forensic lab testing is finished.
Testing will take several weeks to complete.
No significant trauma was found at the time of autopsy, Day said.
Police are not releasing any other information at this time.
WAND News will keep you updated on this story both on-air and online.
