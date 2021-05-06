CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified an 81-year-old man who died in a Champaign County crash.
Illinois State Police said the crash occurred when a 2020 Toyota sedan was moving eastbound on Leverett Road and stopped at the stop sign with Route 45. At that time, a 2019 Chevrolet truck was moving southbound on Route 45 approaching he Leverett Road intersection.
Troopers said the Toyota driver pulled out in front of the Chevrolet before the Chevrolet hit the Toyota in the driver's side.
Troopers said the 81-year-old male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as St. Joseph man John C. Reitmeier.
The Chevrolet driver went to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An autopsy on Reitmeier is scheduled for May 7 at the Champaign County Coroner's Office and an inquest may be held at a later date.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.
