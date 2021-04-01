ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a man stabbed to death early Thursday in Rochester.
The victim of the stabbing, which happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of White Deer Trail, was Joshua Pfeiler, 38. Sangamon County deputies responded to the scene and gave first aid until EMS arrived. Pfeiler was rushed to HSHS St. John's Hospital but did not survive.
Hospital staff in the emergency room pronounced him dead at 5:32 a.m., Allmon said.
Preliminary autopsy results show Pfeiler died from a stab wound.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Sangamon County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
