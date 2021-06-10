The Clinton Fire Department called for a first alarm water rescue, requesting the Decatur Fire dive team and Harristown Fire for a boat with sonar.
Once arriving at the scene, CFD 1103 and DeWitt County Sheriff worked together to set up a joint command station, as other Clinton Fire crews began the search.
An additional dive team was also requested from Cornbelt Fire and a light tower from Warrensburg Fire.
With the additional personal and equipment, crews were able to locate the missing body.
At this time, no other information is available.
WAND News is working to gather more information and will continue to update this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.