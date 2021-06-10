DEWITT CO., Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after drowning at Clinton Lake in DeWitt County on Wednesday.
 
DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice has identified the body as Armando Borrego, Jr. 53 of Pontiac, Illinois.
 
Rice reported that Borrego was swimming toward the Jet ski that was on the lake when he went under.
 
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
 
According to the Clinton Fire Department, Clinton Fire, DeWitt Sheriff, and DCEMS were dispatched for a person missing in the water at Boat ramp/ boondocks area on Clinton lake around 4:02 p.m on Wednesday.

The Clinton Fire Department called for a first alarm water rescue, requesting the Decatur Fire dive team and Harristown Fire for a boat with sonar.

Once arriving at the scene, CFD 1103 and DeWitt County Sheriff worked together to set up a joint command station, as other Clinton Fire crews began the search.

An additional dive team was also requested from Cornbelt Fire and a light tower from Warrensburg Fire.

With the additional personal and equipment, crews were able to locate the missing body.

At this time, no other information is available.

WAND News is working to gather more information and will continue to update this story as it develops.

