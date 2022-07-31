DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 14-year-old has died after being shot in Decatur, according to police.
Decatur Police said on Sunday at 2 a.m. they responded to reports of shots fired with multiple victims at 2882 N. Dinneen Street.
The 14-year-old died at the scene. The Macon County Coroner identified the teen as T'erra D. Moore, 14, of Chicago.
The coroner said, Moore was attending a graduation party on N. Dinneen Street. As the party was ending shots were fired.
According to Decatur Police, three additional gunshot victims were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. These victims were a 19-year-old male, 19-year-old female, and 15-year-old child.
Multiple spent shell casings were located throughout the parking lot and on N. Dinneen Street leading to Pershing Road.
This investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734).
Moore's autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
