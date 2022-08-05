SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One woman is dead after a single car accident, early Friday morning in Springfield.
According to police at approximately 2:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single car accident in the 800 block of West Monroe Street.
Upon arrival a deceased female was located inside the vehicle. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield died in the crash.
Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division were on scene for accident reconstruction and witness interviews.
