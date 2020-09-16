BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) - A coroner's inquest Wednesday shared what is believed to have been the cause of a Bethany house fire that left a young girl dead.
Alaina Nicole Jarnagin, 4, was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was brought from her home on 302 N. Elm St. after the house caught fire.
The coroner said there were two distinct areas of burn, upstairs in the west side of the child's bedroom and also inside her closet.
The burn on the west side of her bedroom was about 1-3 feet from her crib mattress base.
There were no electronic components or household appliances that could have set off the fire, but wooden matches were found, some burned, some not.
There was also a Zippo-type lighter found when they lowered the burnt hole into the kitchen below, but they do not know if it was involved in starting the fire.
The parents said they do not recognize the matches or the lighter and said that, although the father smokes, he uses a different type of lighter.
The ignition source was deemed as the use of matches.
They believe the fire was started at the base of the child's mattress and then reached the closet. Alaina frequently spent time in her closet as a hideaway space. They believe that she then left the closet and got into bed.
Two other children were also in the home at the time of the fire, Alaina's 3-year-old brother and another child the parents were babysitting. No one else was hurt.
