DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released the name of an inmate found unresponsive in the Macon County Jail.
The 21-year-old inmate who died is 21-year-old Daylynn E. Kee, according to Macon County Coroner Michael Day. Day died in the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital emergency room at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities said correctional officers found Kee unresponsive in a housing area of the jail at 6:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers and on-site medical staff tried to perform life-saving efforts while they waited for first responders.
There is no indication of traumatic injury, Day said, and no overt signs of violence in Kee's death. A cause of death remains pending as toxicology and histology testing is completed.
Illinois State Police are conducting a routine death investigation. Completion of testing and investigative work is expected to take several weeks, and an inquest is pending.